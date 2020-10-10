Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Stool While Working Out In Gym; Netizens Have THIS To Say

Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan is creating a solid buzz on the internet. Ever since the show went on air, it has been getting a positive response from the masses. After all, the makers of Bigg Boss have brought popular ex-contestants from previous seasons- Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan to make the new contestants' lives difficult in the madhouse.

As expected earlier, Sidharth Shukla is catching everyone's attention with his charm and popularity in the 14th season of Hindi Bigg Boss. But did you know that he recently became the topic of discussion on the internet? Recently, in a short live video clip, the Bigg Boss 13 winner is seen working out in the gym, but eventually fell off the stool. Well, the moment is quite hilarious, and his fans started making fun of him on Twitter.

Watch the video here

@Kanchan05298817 "I think chair ka ek side tircha hai wo shayad uski think Karne k liye aisa Kiya but wo or mud gya. Mera bro bhi Ghar pe aise hi krta hai.jinki soch me hi gandgi ho wo soch bhi Kya sakte hai negativity k alawa. Aise logo k liye get well soon #SidharthShukla." @DivyaRa82111061 "Ye Chair nhi tuti...kuch logo ka so called kursi kaise tuti wala vaham tut gya." @niharik19709999 "He is so cute man iska din bhar kuch na kuch chalta rahata hai akela bhi BB ko TRP dila dega." @Betrue049 "Kursi tod performance de rah aapna bhai.. ek dui kursi todne seh kuch farak nahi padta." @alena2_34 "Way he put it back as if nothing has happened! Adorable even when he breaks the Chair!!Loll #SidharthShukla."

Interestingly, Naina Singh, who is said to be entering Bigg Boss 14 house soon, had told Filmibeat that Sidharth Shukla is the king of this season as well. What do you think about her comment? Do let us know.

