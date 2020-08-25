Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla To Be Special Guest In The House?

The makers of the biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss are leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming season a huge success. Not only they are making necessary arrangements for the contestants due to the pandemic, they are trying to get popular celebrities on board. As per Pinkvilla reports, the makers have apparently approached Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to be a special guest on Bigg Boss 14.

As the viewers are aware, last season was a huge success and TRPs were also good, because of which the makers extended the season for few more weeks. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were a few popular contestants of the previous season. As per the portal's report, the makers want to cash in on Sidharth Shukla's popularity, and hence, approached him to be in the house for two weeks.

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The channel is planning to get Sidharth to enter the house for two weeks. The actor was not just the winner of the last season but also enjoyed colossal popularity which the makers want to use to amplify this season's reach too."

We had recently revealed that the show might get postponed for a month, i.e., it will be premiered on October 4, 2020. Also, the contestants will be sent to quarantined in hotels of Mumbai before entering the house. They will also have to undergo COVID-19 test, after they test negative, they will be sent to the Bigg Boss 14 house.

As per the rumours doing the rounds, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan might participate this season.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

