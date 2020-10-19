Bigg Boss 14: Seniors To Decide Who'll Stay In House In 2 Days; Will There Be Surprise EVICTION?

In the recent Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was seen schooling Rubina Dilak for refusing to be a part of a game. He also introduced 'Khatgara' task, wherein the contestants were seen calling out their inmates with whom they had problems with. Jasmin Bhasin called Eijaz Khan as she felt his gesture during a task was intimidating. But Eijaz and Salman clarified that it was her misunderstanding. Also, in the previous episode, host Salman Khan revealed that out of the nominated contestants- Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav, Jaan and Shehzad were at the bottom three.

While last week, it was seniors who decided about the eviction, as per the promo, Salman revealed that the freshers will be deciding who will be leaving the show. This indeed shocked the contestants. We wonder if there will be any surprise eviction today (October 19, 2020).

In today's Somvaar Ka Vaar, freshers will be seen spraying foam on their inmates, whom they feel should be eliminated by giving reasons. While the contestants were seen stating the reasons and spraying foam on their inmates, it was Nikki Tamboli, who shocked everyone with her rude behaviour towards Abhinav as she sprayed foam on him, when he asked her, 'Spray kar jaldi' while she was stating the reason behind her choice. Nikki also goes on to say, "You deserve that" and walks off.

In another promo shared by Colors TV, Salman Khan will be seen telling the contestants that in two days, they will get to know who will stay in the house and the seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will play a crucial role in it. He further added, "Asli khel toh abhi se shuru hoga."

