Bigg Boss 14 Spoiler: Sid Gets Into An Argument With Gauahar & Rubina; Jaan Gets His Hair Chopped!

Toofani Seniors Give Tasks To Rejected Contestants

According to the spoiler, Toofani Seniors will be giving tasks to the rejected contestants (who have been staying outside the house in rejected zone), which will decide if they have to enter the house or not. If the rejected contestants manage to impress the seniors, they will be allowed to enter the house.

Gauahar Gives Tasks To Sara & Jaan

As per the spoiler, Gauahar will be asking Sara Gurpal to lift a dumbbell, which she tries to do and apparently gets hurt as well. Jaan Kumar Sanu will be asked to chop his hair, which he manages to do.

Rubina & Nishant Are Given Tasks

Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rubina will also be given task by Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Rubina will be allowed to enter the house only on one condition- she will have to spend an entire week in the same outfit. On the other hand, Hina will be explaining Nishant that he would have to wear a bikini top.

Rubina Gets Into An Argument With Sidharth

The task upsets Rubina, and she questions seniors, and gets into an argument with Sidharth. She tells Sidharth, "Bigg Boss wants us to win the task, but who said anything about winning the task in particular clothes?" Rubina's husband Abhinav tries to make her understand that if she says no, she will not be allowed to enter the house.

Sidharth & Gauahar Argue

Also, Sidharth will be getting into a heated argument with Gauahar, who explains him that she does not like anyone raising their voice and abusing. Sidharth loses his temper over something during a task and the duo get into an argument. Gauahar shouts and tells Sid that if he can scream, she can scream too. Sid will be seen trying to explain her how the task should have been, to which Gauahar says, "Shuru hone se pehle khatam kar diya."