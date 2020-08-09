Bigg Boss 14 Teaser: Salman Khan Is Back With Bigg Boss 2020; Is Seen Farming At Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan In Bigg Boss 14 Teaser

Salman is then seen shaving and looking at the camera and saying, "Par ab scene paltega (the scenes will change now)." The new logo of Bigg Boss Season 2020 is then flashed on the screen.

Apparently, the Bharat actor shot the video in his Panvel farmhouse. It is also being said that the actor has also shot two more promos which will be aired in the upcoming days.

Salman Signed The Contract For The New Season A Few Days Ago

As per IE report, Salman signed the contract for the new season a few days back. It is also being said that he is taking a huge amount this time to host the show.

If sources are to be believed, the Radhe actor will be shooting for his anchor links from his farmhouse and will be interacting with the contestants via video call.

Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Date

Although exact date of show's premiere is not revealed, it is being said that the new season will begin either on September 20 or 27.

Bigg Boss 14 Contestants

Regarding contestants, a source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The season will have a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they come on board, they would have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process."

The makers have apparently approached several popular celebrities like Neha Sharma, Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin to name a few. But none of them have confirmed their participation.

