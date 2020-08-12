Bigg Boss 14: Tejasswi Prakash & Nia Sharma To Participate; Chahat Pandey Turns Down The Offer!

Makers Keen On Roping In Tejasswi Prakash

As per a Tellychakkar report, the makers are keen on getting Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actress Tejasswi Prakash, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Though there are reports that she has turned down the offer, makers are apparently still trying their best to convince her.

Nia Sharma Might Be Seen In Bigg Boss 14!

It is also being said that Naagin 4 actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi's Nia Sharma has given her nod for the show. A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Nia was having a lot of apprehensions. In fact, she refused it initially but finally she is convinced and will get locked inside the BB house this year."

Chahat Pandey Turns Down The Offer

Chahat Pandey, who was approached for the show, has turned down the offer as she wants to focus on television shows, and do not want to take up a reality show.

The Hamari Bahu Silk actress was quoted by ETimesTV as saying, "Yes, I was approached for Bigg Boss 14. But I am not doing it. I have informed the team that right now I want to just focus on TV serials and I would not like to take up a reality show. I am not prepared for a show like Bigg Boss right now. I would love to be a part of it in the future maybe two years later, but not right now."

Amit Bhadana Rubbishes Rumours Of His Participation

Also, YouTube star Amit Bhadana rubbished rumours of his participation. In a video, Amit said, "There has been a lot of news about me going to Bigg Boss. This is to clear the air that this is a fake news and I am not entering Bigg Boss. No hard feelings for the show, but my goals are totally different. Bigg Boss and Bollywood is not my cup of tea and I am happy on YouTube."

Ramanand Sagar's Great Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra Approached!

As per a TOI report, legendary director Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra, who is a social media sensation, has also been approached for the show. Apparently, if everything goes well, she will be entering the controversial reality show.