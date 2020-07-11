Bigg Boss 14 To Undergo Major Format Change; To Be Called Lockdown Edition; Read More Details!

Major Format Change

As the viewers are aware with the format of the show, which is that the contestants are locked in the house with no communication with the outer world. But it seems that this time, there will be a major change in the format.

As per the portal's report, this time the contestants might get to connect with the outside world. Apparently, there will be a special area will be created wherein the contestants will be able to use electronic gadgets and make vlogs/content, and send them to their loved ones.

Contestants Will Get To Enjoy Luxuries

It has to be recalled that the contestants were also not given any luxuries during their stay in the house. But this time, it seems that the makers will let contestants enjoy the luxuries that they missed amid the lockdown in the Bigg Boss house!

Spa & Restaurant Set-Up Will Be Made

As per the portal's report, "The contestants will get the opportunity to get the feel of a spa and get pampered. They will be made to enjoy delicious meals in a proper restaurant set-up. There will be a sports club section inside the house where contestants can enjoy swimming and sweat out in a fully equipped gym."

There Will Be A Shopping Section!

The report also revealed, "There will be a shopping section where contestants can get the actual experience. They will also get access to the cinema section where they can watch films of their choice."

This will surely make anyone wonder if this is Bigg Boss or something else as all luxuries are being apparently provided by makers. And, we also wonder, who will say no to the show, if they get all the luxuries!

Celebs Approached

Meanwhile, many popular celebrities like Shubhangi Atre, Surbhi Jyoti, Jasmin Bhasin, Akanksha Puri, Chhahat Khanna, Zaan Khan, Amir Siddiqui and Shiren Mirza, are apparently been approached by the makers, but none of them have confirmed their participation yet!