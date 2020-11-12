Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan Flaunts Her ‘Perfect’ Engagement Ring In A New Post

Bigg Boss 14's Toofani senior and actress Gauahar Khan, who recently got engaged to Zaid Darbar, has flaunted her new engagement ring in an Instagram post. For the unversed, Gauahar and Zaid had made the happy announcement recently on social media about their engagement.

And now, On Thursday, a beaming Gauahar shared pictures of her new ring and wrote, “So Perfect That I Can’t Help But Stare, All Day Long!!! Who would have thought choosing an Engagement Ring can be this dreamy? 😍”

In the first picture, Gauahar is seen flaunting the ring on her finger and in the second one, she offers a close-up look of the same. Check out the post below:

For the uninitiated, Gauahar and Zaid were bombarded by congratulatory messages on their engagement last week from fans and friends from the industry colleagues, including Neha Dhupia, Mandana Karimi, Sunil Grover, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

Zaid’s mother, Farzana also showered her love and blessings on the happy couple whilst welcoming Gauahar into the family. She shared a picture with her and wrote, “Welcome to our Family. Also congratulations to you too @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan. All my blessings, love & support is always with you’ll. Stay happy.” (sic)

Gauahar was recently a part of Bigg Boss 14 for a period of two weeks. He entered the house as a 'toofani senior’ along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

