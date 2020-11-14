Bigg Boss 14: TV’s Bahus & Vamps Appear As Guests; Kavita Complains Salman About Eijaz

This week's Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be special as it is Diwali and the makers have organised a lot of fun activities. A few television actors TV bahus- Surbhi Jyoti and Mahima Makwana, vamps- Mona Lisa and Sudha Chandran will be gracing the show.

As per the promo, the host, Salman will be seen entering the stage as a voice over is heard talking about the Diwali special episode. The television actresses will be seen interacting with Salman and will also be playing some fun games. Mahima asks Salman to be overdramatic and he chooses his famous Dabangg dialogue and says, "Hum tumme itne ched karenge."

The TV actresses will also be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house and assigning some fun facts to the contestants and will also be making the contestants dance to 'Ghungroo toot gaye'.

In the video, Kavita is seen telling, "Ek baat meri jo mere pehle weekend pe aapko bhi pasand nahi thi wo the mere apshabd. Kal subah, kuch log mere se itna obsessed hai aur copy karte hain, same apshabd kal subah Eijaz mujhe bolte hue gae (One thing that even you pointed out as wrong, during my first weekend in the house - was the use of abusive language. But some people seem to be obsessed with me and copy me so much that Eijaz said the same abusive words to me yesterday morning)."

The duo gets into heated argument, and Kavita says, "Look at him sir! He does not allow me to speak and when in anger, I say something wrong, I will be infamous in the entire country!" Eijaz then asks her to control her words if she is scared. It is then Kavita asks Salman if Eijaz is not worthy of punishment?

We will have to watch the episode to know what Salman has to say about the same.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Gets Emotional During Nomination Task As He Remembers His Late Mother

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santok Singh Takes U-Turn; Says He Cannot Be Angry With Her For Too Long