Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati Call Jasmin Bhasin 'Best Naagin Of The Year' For Betraying Rubina Dilaik

Twitter was in an overactive mode after yesterday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. A large section of BB fans were disappointed in Jasmin Bhasin for not expecting support to Rubina Dilaik in the captaincy related task. Many of them even pointed out the fact that Abhinav Shukla had wholeheartedly supported Jasmin and Aly Goni to become captains in the previous weeks.

For the unversed, Jasmin was friends with Rubina and Abhinav from the very start of the show. However, ever since the Naagin fame actress's 'special friend’ Aly Goni entered the house as a wild card, the bond between Jasmin and Rubina was experiencing a descent. And now, Jasmin and Aly have openly shifted their loyalties and were openly seen supporting Rahul and ruining Rubina's red hearts. The result- Rubina's red hearts were in the pool instead of the wall.

Fans were furious on Jasmin and Aly for backstabbing Rubina Dilaik and few of them have called Jasmin 'Naagin’ for changing her priorities while others even went ahead and termed her 'Best Naagin Of The Year.'

Check out the tweets/reactions below:

Best naagin of the year goes to #JasminBhasin I started watching #bigboss14 because of #JasminBhasin but I started loving #RubinaDialik now I hate #JasminBhasin for what she did 🙄 — nikminie (@nikminiee) November 17, 2020

Am I the only one who thinks that superiority complex @AlyGoni and @jasminbhasin main zyada hai.

Tell me if you agree#KavitaKaushik #BiggBoss14 #RubinaDialik — Shubhankar Mathur (@ShubhankarMath2) November 17, 2020

#AbhinavSukla sacrifice his chances of captaincy not once but twice for this Jasmin Naagin🐍 1st for her then for her 'Naag'🐉 Then #RubinaDilaik nominated herself for that Naag

Wht Jasmine did🤷🏻‍♀️ destroy her doll just doll which she got in this house only #Jasmine#KavitaKaushik pic.twitter.com/uZDL6M3UMR — Mohit Kohli (@Kohli45804480) November 17, 2020

After backstabbing her repeatedly; Jasmin is again sitting with Rubina and she is still guiding her n consoling her!#RubinaDilaik is a PURE GEM; first consoled Kavita n now Jasmin #BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/ERiQD4hBG5 — Team Rubina Dilaik Official 💎💛 (@Rubiholics__) November 17, 2020

#JasminBhasin has become doormat of #AlyGoni this will only cost her own game. She didn't felt bad what she did with #RubinaDilaik & #EijazKhan cz Aly told her to say sorry to them that's y she said but Eijaz didn't accepted her apology he knows she's faking it.#BiggBoss14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefalibagga_) November 16, 2020

People who doubt why #RubinaDilaik was hurt with #JasminBhasin's comments should just see the difference between Rubina & Jasmin's TONE during that task.



And this is when Nikki was a RIVAL and Rubina was apparently Jasmin's "dear friend".



VERY DISAPPOINTED !#BiggBoss14 #BB14 — 𝑩𝒉𝒖𝒎𝒊𝒌𝒂 ❦︎ (@bhumika__maru) November 15, 2020

