    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati Call Jasmin Bhasin 'Best Naagin Of The Year' For Betraying Rubina Dilaik

      By
      |

      Twitter was in an overactive mode after yesterday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. A large section of BB fans were disappointed in Jasmin Bhasin for not expecting support to Rubina Dilaik in the captaincy related task. Many of them even pointed out the fact that Abhinav Shukla had wholeheartedly supported Jasmin and Aly Goni to become captains in the previous weeks.

      For the unversed, Jasmin was friends with Rubina and Abhinav from the very start of the show. However, ever since the Naagin fame actress's 'special friend’ Aly Goni entered the house as a wild card, the bond between Jasmin and Rubina was experiencing a descent. And now, Jasmin and Aly have openly shifted their loyalties and were openly seen supporting Rahul and ruining Rubina's red hearts. The result- Rubina's red hearts were in the pool instead of the wall.

      Bigg Boss 14

      Fans were furious on Jasmin and Aly for backstabbing Rubina Dilaik and few of them have called Jasmin 'Naagin’ for changing her priorities while others even went ahead and termed her 'Best Naagin Of The Year.'

      Check out the tweets/reactions below:

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Shades Jasmin Bhasin For Turning Against Rubina Dilaik Post Aly Goni’s Entry

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 November 17 Highlights: Kavita's Heated Arguments With Eijaz & Aly, Rubina Loses Cool

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 22:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X