Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Is Back In The House; Arshi Khan Says ‘He Is So Irritating’; Watch New Promo
Last week, Vikas Gupta was ousted from the Bigg Boss 14 house for pushing Arshi Khan in the swimming pool. Vikas' eviction had indeed left his fans shocked, as they thought that Arshi should also have been punished for speaking rubbish about the latter's family. And now, after a week, Vikas Gupta is back in the madhouse.
In the latest promo released by Colors TV, one can see Vikas Gupta re-entering the house. After seeing him entering the house, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and other housemates hug Vikas. However, Arshi Khan looks surprised seeing her friend-cum-rival back in the show. Notably, the Bigg Boss 11 finalist says, "My blackmailing fear is over."
In the same promo, Arshi Khan can be seen calling Vikas Gupta, however, the latter ignores her. Miffed with Vikas' attitude, Arshi says, "Oh God! He is so irritating." She later thanks Bigg Boss for bringing him in the house and says, "I will have to play the game now."
During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan had schooled Arshi Khan over her behaviour with Vikas Gupta. He criticised the controversial diva for her actions, and asked her to behave properly inside the house. Notably, Arshi Khan had threatened to leave the show, but later decided to stay in the house.
Eventually, at the end of Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced Kashmera Shah's name as the evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 14. The actress impressed everyone with her outspoken nature in the show, but failed to survive in the game for long.
