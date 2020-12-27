Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 27 Highlights: Jacqueline, Raveena, Shehnaaz Join Salman On His Birthday

The December 27 episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar begins with Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez coming on stage to welcome host Salman Khan on his birthday special.

The actor tells Raveena and Jacqueline that hosting Bigg Boss is not easy and then even quizzes them about their BB 14 knowledge. The actress’ get all answers right as they are huge fans of the show. Raveena then walks down memory lane and speaks about her first project with Salman while Jacqueline adds that Salman is her most adorable co-star.

Soon, the housemates perform for Salman Khan. Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik dance to 'Yaar Na Mile’ while Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta perform on 'Kabutar Jaa Jaa’ song. Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan, on the other hand, dance on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ while Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla match steps on 'Cuckdukoo’ song. And finally, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni sizzle as the groove on 'Lat lag gayi’ song and then all housemates got together to wish Salman a very happy birthday.

This is followed by Raveena, Jacqueline and the housemates singing the happy birthday song as Salman Khan cuts the cake on stage. Eijaz Khan tells Salman that he is very disappointed as he didn’t get an opportunity to perform for him and asks why he was not given the chance. Sonali Phogat also mentions that she felt sad as she was also left out from the duet performances. Soon, Salman gives Eijaz and Sonali a chance to perform together on 'Mashallah’.

Later on, Salman assigns a task where housemates have to protest against their co-contestants. Nikki targets Aly in the task and he doesn’t like it one bit. Rubina and Rahul slam Eijaz, while Jasmin ends up calling Vikas, is the most 'nalla’ captain. The given task leads to more differences between the contestants. While Eijaz gets into a verbal spat with Vikas Gupta, Rahul confronts Arshi about her 'flipping.’

Later in the episode, Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill joins Salman on stage and wishes him on his birthday. She is also joined by Dharmesh. Shehnaaz and Dharmesh interact with the contestants and assign a fun task for them. Salman then comes to this week’s eviction and informs Abhinav, Eijaz Khan and Rahul Mahajan that all three them are safe this week. He reveals that he didn't want anyone to be sent home from the show on his birthday.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 December 26 Highlights: Salman Khan Slams Rahul Vaidya, Vikas Gupta & Arshi Khan Bury The Hatchet

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Housemates To Perform For Salman; Raveena, Jacqueline & Shehnaaz Gill To Join His B'day Bash