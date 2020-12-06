Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 5 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Gets Eliminated From The House In Mid-Season Finale

Salman Khan begins Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on December 5 by stating that the makers staying committed to the theme of 'scene paltega’ and hence introduced a mid-season finale. This is followed by Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli performing on Student of The Year 2’s 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ song.

Host Salman then reprimands Rahul for his lacklustre attitude and performance in the shark attack task. The actor then informs the housemates that the season is not ending here. He adds that while Eijaz and Abhinav have made it to the finale, two other contestants who will join them will be decided by the audience’s vote. Salman also says that everyone undermined Abhinav's capabilities and hence he took advantage of the very same thing and reached the finale.

Bigg Boss gives housemates a task to revisit their good and bad moments in the Bigg Boss house. Jasmin opts to watch her bond with Rubina and Abhinav. The video leaves her in tears. Bigg Boss then asks Jasmin to let go of a bad moment and she chooses to erase the memory of her fight with Rubina and Abhinav.

And then Eijaz Khan revisits his journey and chooses to watch how his bond with Rubina and Nikki changed over time. Abhinav and Nikki get emotional on watching his journey in Bigg Boss. Rubina on the other hand, after watching her journey says that Jasmin is really close to my heart and decides to end her differences with her.

Later, the MPL caller of the week speaks with Abhinav and asks about his bond with Rubina and regarding their decision of getting a divorce. Abhinav replies by revealing that he has fallen in love with Rubina all over again and clears that the two will stay together forever.

Salman then comes to this week’s elimination and announces that Nikki Tamboli has received the least number of votes from the audience. Nikki Tamboli breaks down as she exits the house.

Salman, however, congratulates Nikki for competing against popular celebrities such as Rubina and Jasmin. He adds that he had fun talking to her and that is now as popular as other contestants. Salman then tells the remaining housemates that the second eviction will happen tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli's Mother Reacts To Her Kidnapping Incident; Says She's Proud Of Her For Being So Courageous

ALSO READ: Aly Goni On His Early Exit From Bigg Boss 14: Jasmine Bhasin Is Far More Important Than Anything Else