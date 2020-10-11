Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Eijaz Khan Opens Up About Being Accused Of Rape By An Ex-Girlfriend

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan recently opened up about an incident from his past. The actor was seen telling Sidharth Shukla about a former partner who had made some serious accusations against him back in 2011. He added that the entire episode affected him deeply and he was even forced to leave Mumbai and move to Dharamshala for some time. Eijaz’s revelations were aired by Salman Khan on Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

Eijaz spoke about his past and said, “I used to help all women and protect those that needed it. There was one such and later I was charged with rape because I promised I’d marry her but didn’t. She made it into a rape case and I had to go to jail.”

Eijaz said that the incident broke him and the mistakes he made in the relationship have shaped the person he is today. Eijaz also shares that he has a sister, who is eight years younger than him and who was raised by his maternal grandparents. As a result, he always took good care of all his female friends who needed him.

The Kkavyanjali actor goes on to reveal that he has two sides to his personality - one side is kind towards women because he has a younger sister and another one that he acquired after the bad situation with his ex. He can no longer handle disrespectful behaviour and such situations make him aggressive.

'Toofani Senior’ Sidharth is then seen advising Eijaz to remain strong and stand by his truth and conviction. He tells him that the Bigg Boss house is the safest place for him to who he is. “Yaha wo sab nahi hota jo bahar hota hai (It’s not like the outside world),” he said.

After playing the aforementioned clip, Salman also advises Eijaz by adding, “Aap galat jaoge to galat dikhoge, but agar sahi ho to sahi ho na (If you go the wrong way, you will come across as inappropriate, but if you play well, you will be respected).”

To which Eijaz responds by saying, “I know I am right but I am awkward and often cross-check. I am extra conscious.” Salman then says, “Happens with everyone. Why are you scared? We are with you.”

