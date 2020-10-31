Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Rahul Vaidya And Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on October 31st begins with host Salman Khan entering on 'Jag Ghoomeya' song. This is followed by Bigg Boss giving housemates a 'puppet task.’ Rubina Dilaik has been named as the master while other contestants need to decide who will be her puppets. Most of them take Abhinav Shukla and Nishant Singh Malkani’s names. But since they couldn’t come to a mutual consensus (aapsi sehmati), Salman says it is Nishant and Jasmin Bhasin who are Rubina's puppet.

In the meantime, Salman is also seen pulling Jasmin's leg over her shedding tears during her fight with Rahul Vaidya. She is seen justifying and says that she even gets upset with Rubina.

Khan then talks about 'villain of the house' and names Rahul Vaidya. He asks Rahul about what his father’s profession and his family background. He is then seen asking him if his father does something for him, would be nepotism or love. He questions if a parent would support its own child or neighbour's. Salman then states that he didn't know about nepotism, but recommendation and talks about failed star kids as well. He then goes on to reveal how his father Salim Khan refused to recommend him to anybody citing that his talent would speak for itself.

Salman then comes to Rubina and questions why she poked Jasmin against Rahul in the captaincy task. Rubina tries to explain her stand but Salman loses it when she hints that Rahul might beat a girl on the show. Salman then tells Rubina, “You make your life miserable, you make everyone else’s life also miserable. Apna passion, passion doosre ka passion violence.”

Salman Khan continues and asks the contestants who always talks about violence in the house, the majority of them name Rubina. Pavitra Punia tells Salman she always accuses of violence that during every task. Rubina is upset after Salman schools her. Jasmin tries to comfort her

The caller of the week’s question is also directed towards Rubina. The caller believes that she makes big issues out of small ones. Rubina replies by stating that she only puts forth those matters that she deems fit to be discussed.

Finally, Salman Khan tells the housemates that the voting lines will be open till 10 pm tomorrow. He then asks Nikki Tamboli to a vote appeal for anyone of the danger zone contestants. She makes a vote appeal for Rubina. Salman bids goodbye.

