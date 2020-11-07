Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Housemates Give Sizzling Performances, Kavita Re-Enters The House

Host Salman Khan welcomes all to Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. This is followed by Bigg Boss introducing a 'ghanti' round where each housemate has to name that one contestant who needs to wake up and start playing the game in their opinion. Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli take Naina Singh’s name. Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan name Shardul Pandit while Jasmin Bhasin names Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Then, Remo D'Souza along with Shakti and Puneet join Salman on stage as guests. They pave way for a special musical entertainment night. Aly Goni and Jasmin perform a romantic dance on the song 'Love Life' from Hasee Toh Phasee. They kiss each other through the mirror wall between them as Aly is currently under quarantine.

This is followed by Rubina and Abhinav Shulka performing on the title track of Biwi No 1. Rahul Vaidya performs solo to ''I am the best' song. Eijaz and Pavitra groove to 'Allah Duhayi Hai’ from Race. But eventually, Naina and Shardul get the best performance of the night honour for their sizzling dance. They are declared the winners receiving the perfect scores.

Later in the episode, Kavita Kaushik gets a fighting chance to re-enter the house following her shocking eviction a week ago. However, the actress had to impress a special panel of celebrity experts first in order to get another chance in the game. The panel consists of former contestants Vindu Dara Singh, Arti Singh, Kamya Panjabi along with Naagin actress Surbhi Chandana. Kavita faces a barrage of questions from the guests and passes her tests successfully. The panel decides to send her inside the house.

