Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Jaan And Rahul Get Into A Jugalbandi; Shardul Pandit Gets Eliminated

The special Diwali episode of Weekend Ka Vaar continues with Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya getting into a fun jugalbandi. Bigg Boss house divided the contestants into two teams of Rahul and Jaan. Rahul has Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Shardul Pandit, Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni as teammates while Jaan gets Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin as teammates. The duo takes funny potshots at each other’s team members in the musical mehfil. After the duo's Qawwali, Salman praises the singers for the entertainment.

This is followed by the 'galat fehmi ke gulaab jamun’ task assigned where Jasmin ends up stating that good friend Rubina has a superiority complex. An irked Rubina says Jasmin's opinion is hurtful and that she is says upset with her. Abhinav tries explaining to Rubina that after Aly's entry in the house, Jasmin is only focussed on winning the game and that someone's opinion doesn’t really change the facts about who she really is.

Meanwhile, Jasmin and Eijaz rate each other as Salman asks housemates to rate each other's qualities. Eijaz says Jasmin is 50% 'banawati' and believes that she pretends to be cute and sweet and is boring. He adds that she acts dumb, but she is a smart player. On the other hand, Jasmin says Eijaz has 'Jeet Ka Jazbaa' but is 30% fake.

Salman then comes to this week’s nominations whilst revealing that the margin of votes between Rubina and Shardul is negligible. He reminds the housemates that last season Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were voted out early in the game despite having a huge following. The actor then announces that Shardul Pandit is being eliminated this week.

Salman adds that he is proud of Shardul for staying, entertained and performing in the Bigg Boss 14 house in spite of his mother is not keeping well. He tells Shardul that he can seek help from him whenever required. Shardul thanks Salman for his support.

