Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 11 Highlights: Salman Khan Is Not Happy With The Housemates

Salman Khan begins Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar by giving the audience a glimpse of what happened after Nikki Tamboli was announced as the first confirmed contestant of the season in yesterday’s episode.

Eijaz Khan is seen questioning the Toofani Seniors' decision. Sidharth Shukla defends Nikki’s selection over Pavitra Punia by stating that she played really smart and she has a strong personality. Eijaz then reminds them that she lacks basic humanity and states that she is unfit to lead the house.

Host Salman welcomes Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Kunal Pandya. The IPL team players also interact with Bigg Boss contestants through video call and ask them some interesting questions.

Salman is then seen advising the housemates to make the show bigger and better and to respect the platform Colors TV has provided them. He urged them to be honest and be who they are in the game as that will affect the TRPs of the show. Later, Salman reveals some statements made by the housemates against Toofani Seniors. He asks Sidharth, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan to guess who has said those statements. This is followed by the seniors handing out freshers their report card.

Gauahar and Hina name Nishant Singh Malkani as the fakest person. On the other hand, Sidharth votes for Jasmin Bhasin and states that she is not being herself. Hina then states that Sara Gurpal is not meant for Bigg Boss. Gauahar votes for Rahul Vaidya and Sara Gurpal. Sidharth also names Sara whilst adding that she did play well in the immunity task. However, the trio unanimously names Pavitra as the perfect contestant for Bigg Boss.

The contestants are then given a balloon task where they can give their take on the housemates. Nikki says Rubina Dilaik is too smart and thinks Abhinav Shukla is invisible. She also bursts Eijaz's balloon and says he is not aware if the game has started or not. Pavitra bursts Jaan Kumar Sanu's balloon and reasons that he very confused and adds that Eijaz Khan is not really playing well. Rubina goes against Jasmin stating that her damsel in distress attitude will work against her.

Housemates then have to rate themselves and are seen taking tags such as below average, good, below average, behind good, poor and so on after voting amongst themselves. As they perform the given activity, the seniors criticise them for their lack of participation as none of them fought against their performance rating.

Salman too expresses disappointment towards how the task was performed. He states that in the history of Bigg Boss, the ranking task has never been done so easily as people fight with each other. He asks if they tag themselves poor, average or below average, what do they expect from the audience. He asks the contestants to pack their bags and exit the house. He says that this time, it is a waste of time, effort, prime-time slot, his time and even the audience's time who wouldn’t want to see under-confident folks in the game.

