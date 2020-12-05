Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Rakhi Sawant, Vikas & Others Make An Entry; Salman Khan Asks Rahul Vaidya To Leave
Bigg Boss 14's finale week is here! The makers are trying their best to make the finale week an interesting one. As we revealed earlier, challengers will be entering the house to spice up the show. Salman Khan will also be announcing the eviction. Take a look at what's in store in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
Contestants Perform
As per the latest promo that is doing the rounds on social media, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan are seen performing to the song ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'.
Vikas Gupta As A Challenger
The scene then shifts to Salman Khan welcoming challengers- Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah. Vikas is asked by Salman to describe each contestant in one word. Vikas calls Rahul, Kabir Singh; Eijaz as Naughty at 40 and Nikki Tamboli a fake vamp.
Rakhi Sawant Calls Herself A ‘Real Entertainment’!
Salman then asks Rakhi, what her plan in the house will be, to which she says that she knows only one thing and that's ‘Entertainment Entertainment and Entertainment', because she is the ‘real entertainment'. She is then seen performing acts with Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah.
Who Will Be Eliminated Next?
Salman then announces the next eviction. As the audiences are aware Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla are safe. So, who do you think among Nikki, Rahul, Jasmin and Rubina will get evicted after staying inside the house for 9 weeks?
Salman Khan Asks Rahul Vaidya To Leave The House
On the other hand, in another short promo shared by Colors TV, Salman Khan is seen asking if Rahul does not have any interest in staying in the house. While Rahul answers yes, Salman tells him that he lacks interest and enthusiasm towards the show. Rahul tries to explain but Salman asks him to leave the house.
