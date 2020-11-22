Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Rubina Dilaik Wins The Immunity Stone; Jaan Kumar Sanu Gets Evicted

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on November 22nd begins with host Salman Khan reminding the audience that Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan, and Rubina Dilaik are still in danger zone and one of them will be going home tonight.

This is followed by Ekta Kapoor dictating a few tasks to the housemates including a chance to seek revenge and have some fun. Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya recreate Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan's infamous fight. On the other hand, Rubina and Kavita Kaushik imitate Pavitra Punia and Ejaz’s nomination scene. Kavita plays Eijaz whereas Rubina was asked to imitate Pavitra, who leaves everyone in splits with her hilarious mimicry of Pavitra. Salman and Ekta couldn't stop laughing after watching Rubina's hilarious act.

Later, Ekta Kapoor shortlists Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli for the coveted immunity stone. She announces that one of them will be getting the gift of immunity.

Ekta is seen telling Rubina that her point of view is often found to be connected to her husband Abhinav Shukla’s views. The actress replies by stating, “The situations often get tricky for me. I get confused because I know that he wants my good. I also feel like doing what I want because right or wrong, the decision would be mine. I am afraid of disrespecting him.”

Ekta then quizzed Nikki about her strategy in the game. Nikki replied by saying that she would make friends and then ditch them as they have done the same thing to her. She sites Aly’s example as a fake friend who often indulges sweet-talk to only ditch her for his own good.

Ekta Kapoor announces her decision and grants the immunity stone to Rubina Dilaik. As a result, Rubina has the power to save herself from any one of the nominations that will take place in the future.

Salman announces a task called payback time in which current captain Kavita gets a chance to get even and put a red cross on her enemies’ faces. This is followed by the host pranking Rubina by saying that she has been eliminated. But Salman then announces that she is safe and Jaan Kumar Sanu is the one who got the least votes this week and is being evicted from the show. Nikki is seen crying her eyes out over Jaan's elimination and Kavita tries to comfort her.

