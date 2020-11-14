Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Questions Housemates About The Nomination Task

The special Diwali episode of Weekend Ka Vaar begins with the housemates performing the task of assigning cracker names to each other. Host Salman Khan makes his entry on the Bigg Boss 14 stage. He informs the viewers that the audience considers Rubina Dilaik as rocket while Jaan Kumar Sanu is the fuski bomb and chakri (Diwali cracker names).

Salman releases Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla from the jail and questions them if they understood the task given by Bigg Boss in Friday's episode. Salman asks Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla as to why they thought the punishment task was about correction of someone's behaviour. Rubina states that she misunderstood the task while Salman makes trio understand the same.

The actor then questions the housemates about nomination task and says the audience is confused about why they sacrificed their personal items so easily in the task. He questions Abhinav if his decision to save Kavita Kaushik was influenced by Rubina. Meanwhile, the MPL caller of the week speaks to Eijaz Khan and asks why his friends Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu did not support him during the captaincy task.

Salman schools everyone and says that Eijaz was taken out of the captaincy task because of groupism. He went on to add that no one in the captaincy race danced according to the rules and instead used groupism, which is why Aly Goni became the captain.

Salman Khan also asks Kavita why she did not stand for the right when Rahul Vaidya was laughing at Eijaz and Pavitra Punia's emotional moment in the nomination task. Kavita said that she supported Rahul's lie because she is not friends with Pavitra and Eijaz. She then went ahead and called Pavitra and Eijaz's equation a fake one. She said that the duo got together and are inseparable right after guest Farah Khan’s nudge.

This is followed by the housemates getting Diwali gifts from their families. However, Bigg Boss gives captain Aly the power to decide which contestants will get gifts from their families. This results in Eijaz and Jasmin sacrificing their gifts.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 November 13 Highlights: Kavita & Eijaz Get Into Huge Fight; Rubina-Abhinav Sent To Jail