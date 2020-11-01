Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shehnaaz Gill Enters The House, Eijaz & Pavitra Go On Romantic Date

The November 1st episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar begins with Salman Khan talking about the nominations and voting lines. He then meets the housemates seated in the garden area.

Salman introduces a game of 'essential, and non-essential,' that results in a major showdown between Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik. It required each contestant to decide who deserves the 'essential, and non-essential’ between Eijaz and Kavita. Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani, and Rubina Dilaik side with Kavita and feel Eijaz is non-essential in the BB 14 house. On the other hand, Naina Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shardul Pandit, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia think Kavita is non-essential, and support Eijaz.

Kavita clarifies about her 'friendship’ with Eijaz outside the house. She reveals that she has met him only three times over these years and that she is 'not Eijaz's friend.' She also reveals some personal details about him from the lockdown period which does not sit well with Pavitra. Kavita and Eijaz get into an ugly debate over personal details from the past, and the equations they have in made in BB house. Kavita calls him crazy man. Soon everyone in the house get into a verbal spat and Salman gets annoyed with their fight and leaves the stage.

This is followed by Jasmin trying to advise Eijaz to not take Kavita's words personally as its being said in a game show. An extremely pissed Eijaz continues to lose it as he is seen walking around the garden area and shouts that Kavita is making a fool of herself on national TV.

Later, the show takes a happy turn as Salman welcomes Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill who greets everyone warmly. She indulges in some fun banter with the host and then compliments Eijaz and adds she loves Eijaz and Pavitra's bond. Sana is also seen advising Nishant to play his own game.

Shehnaaz plays a fun task named 'Prem Ka Game' and poses some fun questions to Pavitra and Eijaz. Sana advises the former to not fight and indirectly suggests Eijaz take the 'risk' of getting into a relationship. The Punjabi kudi calls the duo a 'favourite couple,' and sends them on a romantic date. Eijaz picks Pavitra in his arms on their way to the theatre room for the romantic getaway. They indulge in some heart-to-heart conversations over chai and samosa, and groove to a romantic song.

Post-Shehnaaz's exit, Salman talks about the upcoming eviction and says that it will take place tomorrow on Monday. The episode concludes with Salman reminding the audience that one contestant out of Rubina, Jasmin, Kavita, and Nishant will be eliminated this week.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Rahul Vaidya And Rubina Dilaik