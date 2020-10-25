Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Wild Card Contestant Kavita Kaushik Becomes Captain Of The House

Sunday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar was all about the first bunch of wild card contestants of the season. Salman Khan welcomes wild card entries Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh on the BB 14 stage. He then compliments Kavita for the onscreen avatar as a policewoman in FIR. The actor says that he is a fan of Kavita and she is the best woman cop on screen.

Salman then tests Naina and Kavita’s knowledge of Bigg Boss 14 and the contestants. Naina gets the majority of the questions right and wins Bigg Boss 14 quiz.

Salman Khan then welcomes Shardul Pandit on the stage as the third new wild card entrant. He asks Shardul to think of the Bigg Boss house as a zoo and associate each contestant with an animal. Shardul says Pavitra Punia is a wild cat and Jaan Kumar Sanu is a honey bee. He compares Nikki Tamboli to a crow and Rubina Dilaik to a fox. Shardul then says Rahul Vaidya is a woodpecker and Eijaz Khan is a hyena.

Soon Salman Khan announces to the housemates that Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh are the wild card entries. Eijaz and Pavitra get extremely excited as Eijaz reveals that Kavita is one of his few friends from the industry and Pavitra shares that she calls Shardul a friend.

Housemates are then asked to vote to choose the one wild card contestant they would like to send in the Red Zone of the house. While Rahul, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki and Pavitra vote for Naina, Eijaz and Abhinav go with Shardul’s name and Rubina is the only one who votes for Kavita.

Salman announces that Bigg Boss has introduced a twist. Since the housemates gave maximum votes for Naina and Shardul, they would instead be sending Kavita to the Red Zone. He also announces that she will also be named as the captain of the house.

The wild card trio enters the Bigg Boss house and everyone in the house welcomes them excitedly. Abhinav Shukla shows Kavita the house while Shardul is seen spending some quality time with Pavitra. The episode concludes with Salman singing off whilst reminding the audience that the house has 12 members now.

