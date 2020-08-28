Bigg Boss 14: Zain Imam Rejects The Show; Makers Offer Pearl V Puri Rs 5 Crore To Participate!

Zain Imam Approached For Bigg Boss 14

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "They offered the show to Zain Imam. This was the first time they thought of Zain. Colors and Zain have done Khatron Ke Khiladi also together, so they wanted to see if he'd be game to come on board as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 14."

Zain Rejects Bigg Boss 14!

Apparently, Zain has rejected the offer, as the source further added, "Zain is a very private person and doesn't find himself comfortable sharing his space with anyone. It's impossible for him to live in the same house with 13-14 other people who he doesn't know well. Despite the channel giving him a very good deal, he declined it."

Pearl V Puri Approached For The Show!

It is also being said that Bepanah Pyaar and Naagin actor Pearl V Puri has also been approached for the show. Apparently, he was offered a huge amount of Rs 5 crore to participate in the show.

Pearl Offered Rs 5 Crore To Participate In Bigg Boss 14!

A source revealed to Spotboye, "Makers are quite keen to get Pearl V Puri on board and to convince him they have offered him a lucrative amount of 5 crore. However, the actor has not said yes yet and is contemplating on the offer due to his other project commitments."