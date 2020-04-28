Bigg Boss 2 Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Gets Married On His Terrace Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Ashutosh Kaushik Had A Private Wedding Ceremony

Because of the on-going situation, the actor had a private wedding ceremony with merely four people, mostly the couple's family members, in attendance.

Only Family Members Were Present At The Wedding

The actor confirmed the news and was quoted by India-forums as saying, "Yes I got married on 26th April. The date was fixed earlier only and we didn't change due to lockdown. We got married in our house only. My family and Arprita's family was present. For me, simple wedding was always what I wanted."

Ashutosh Kaushik & Arpita Wedding

A few pictures and videos of the actor's wedding are doing the rounds on social media. While Ashutosh is seen wearing a white shirt and blue trousers, his bride looked pretty in a traditional red lehenga. In one of the videos, the bride and groom are seen taking pheras. Apparently, Ashutosh has donated the wedding expenses to the PM-CARES fund.

The Actor Donates Wedding Expenses To The PM Cares Fund

Speaking to a news publication, Ashustosh said, "We did all the rituals including pheras at my place. From my side it was only my mother and sister and from Arpita's side only two of them attended our wedding. This will be memorable for me. And now I believe all wedding should happen like this where there is no ‘show shaa'. I can't reveal the amount but whatever we have kept for our wedding we mutually decided to give it to PM relief fund."