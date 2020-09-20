Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sapna Bhavnani Plans To File Complaint Against Man Who Sexually Abused Her

In the wake of actress Payal Ghosh accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexually misbehaving with her, former Bigg Boss contestant and celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani took to social media to make some shocking revelations of hers.

Sapna wrote on her Twitter handle that she is ready to take action by filing a formal complaint against a man who 'physically, mentally and sexually' abused her. She didn’t divulge more details or mention the name of this individual. However, Sapna did tag the National Commission for Women and requested them to guide her with the process of filing a complaint in her tweet.

Sapna wrote, "Early morning in #Kashmir and #MeToo is trending. @sharmarekha I think I am ready to file an official complaint against a man who physically, mentally and sexually abused me and then tried to silence me by threats.. How should I start the process with @NCWIndia #Metooindia" (sic) Check out the post below:

Early morning in #Kashmir and #MeToo is trending. @sharmarekha I think I am ready to file an official complaint against a man who physically, mentally and sexually abused me and then tried to silence me by threats .. How should I start the process with @NCWIndia #Metooindia — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) September 20, 2020

This was closely followed by the National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma responding to her tweet by asking Sapna to share her email ID and requesting her to pen a detailed complaint. Bhavnani replied by thanking the chief and added, "I’ve been so silent with my own story that I forgot I had a voice." (sic)

It must be noted that Payal Ghosh’s accusations against Anurag Kashyap have created a huge furor online. But the filmmaker was quick to react and has denied all the allegations. Many industry friends like Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah along with Anurag’s first wife Aarti Bajaj have also come out in his support.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Taapsee Pannu Extends Support To The Director

ALSO READ: Sapna Bhavnani Calls Out Trolls Bullying Rhea And Ankita: These Women Are Grieving