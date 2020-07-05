    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Bigg Boss 8 Fame Pritam Singh Has Revealed That He’s Been Rendered Jobless Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

      The COVID-19 lockdown has taken a big toll on the entertainment industry, particularly the television business. A number of TV shows have gone off air and many other projects have been put on hold. The pandemic has resulted in unemployment and financial difficulties for many TV actors and crew members as all shoots remained suspended for more than three months, until recently.

      And now, former Bigg Boss 8 contestant and radio jockey Pritam Singh has opened up and revealed that he has been rendered jobless due to the COVID-19 crisis. Pritam who has also hosted TV shows in the past shared his plight on his social media account with his fans and followers.

      He wrote, "Due to pandemic lot of people have suffered n still suffering. I am one of them I have a lot of experience in Radio n as n actor but i have no job ..6 months back I left Radio thinking that it will be a grt career move n started doing pretty well as TV Host But suddenly all this Carona virus, I was left with no work at all ..for the fist time I am nervous anxious to know what’s stored In coming up Days..."

      The actor then expressed his hope for the industry to start rolling like before by adding, "looking thru my appartment window with full of positivity. I know things will get better and hope Hindi Film Industry starts functioning soon and work can happen." (sic)

