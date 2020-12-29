Bigg Boss 8 Fame RJ Pritam Singh Claims His Family & He Were Assaulted By Goons For Supporting Kangana Ranaut
Popular Radio Jockey and Bigg Boss 8 finalist Pritam Singh recently revealed that his family and he were assaulted by a group of goons in Nagpur. In the series of tweets, the RJ mentioned that a certain Karan Tuli and his sycophant Richi Sethi vandalized his shop and abused him in front of his parents and sister. He even said that they did it because he had openly supported actress Kangana Ranaut during her tiff with Maharashtra government.
Pritam Singh also tagged media houses and several politicians in his tweets and sought help from them. He has reportedly filed a police complaint against those goons.
Pritam Singh Says ‘My Life Is In Danger’
RJ Pritam tweeted, "Culprits who physically assaulted me vandalized my shop abuse me n my parents in front of everyone Karan tuli n his Paltu Richi sethi my life is in danger .I have done my police complaint.this happened only becoz I supported #KanganaRanaut." (sic) Notably, he also shared pictures of Karan and Richi.
Pritam Says ‘Life Of A Common Man Is In Danger’
In the second tweet, he wrote, "Life of a coman man is in danger if anything happens to me or my family memembers it will be all becoz of Goon Karan Tuli." (sic)
Singh Reveals The Name Of Political Party
In the last tweet, the Bigg Boss 8 contestant wrote, "Shiv sena Goon physically assaulted me n abused me, my mother ,father n sister n tried vandalizing my shop." (sic) The incident reportedly happened at around 11 pm on Christmas (December 25, 2020).
Kangana Ranaut Vs Maharashtra Government
For the unversed, Pritam Singh had supported Kangana Ranaut in her battle with the Maharashtra government. The actress had slammed the state government for not investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case properly. Reportedly, in return for her harsh words, the BMC demolished her office in Khar, Mumbai.
