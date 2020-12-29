Bigg Boss 8 Fame RJ Pritam Singh Claims His Family & He Were Assaulted By Goons For Supporting Kangana Ranaut

Pritam Singh Says ‘My Life Is In Danger’

RJ Pritam tweeted, "Culprits who physically assaulted me vandalized my shop abuse me n my parents in front of everyone Karan tuli n his Paltu Richi sethi my life is in danger .I have done my police complaint.this happened only becoz I supported #KanganaRanaut." (sic) Notably, he also shared pictures of Karan and Richi.

Pritam Says ‘Life Of A Common Man Is In Danger’

In the second tweet, he wrote, "Life of a coman man is in danger if anything happens to me or my family memembers it will be all becoz of Goon Karan Tuli." (sic)

Singh Reveals The Name Of Political Party

In the last tweet, the Bigg Boss 8 contestant wrote, "Shiv sena Goon physically assaulted me n abused me, my mother ,father n sister n tried vandalizing my shop." (sic) The incident reportedly happened at around 11 pm on Christmas (December 25, 2020).

Kangana Ranaut Vs Maharashtra Government

For the unversed, Pritam Singh had supported Kangana Ranaut in her battle with the Maharashtra government. The actress had slammed the state government for not investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case properly. Reportedly, in return for her harsh words, the BMC demolished her office in Khar, Mumbai.