Bigg Boss’ Asli Fans Get #Asliadda With The New Edition Of Bigg Buzz; Karan Wahi To Host It

Excitement, nervousness, edge-of-the-seat adrenaline, and of course watching our favourite contestants inside the house, Bigg Boss 14 returns adding the unmatched daily drama to our everyday lives. Taking the entertainment quotient several notches higher, Voot is set to reunite the Asli Fans of Bigg Boss through its unique property Bigg Buzz- #AsliFans Ka #AsliAdda. The real fans of the show are always on the lookout for every minute details about their favourite contestants and Bigg Buzz is a platform that provides you just that. It will be a place for the fans to not only get the exclusive scoop on the show and evicted contestants but also for discussions, gossip, fan theories, and tête-à-tête with their favourite contestants.

Bringing the Asli fans together will be the host of the show Karan Wahi, who will interact with the fans and give them all the exclusive updates straight from the Bigg Boss house. Speaking about his association, Karan Wahi said, "It is a wonderful feeling to be associated with one of the biggest reality shows in India, Bigg Boss, through the entertainment platform - Bigg Buzz. The show is a one-of-a-kind entertainer that appeals to viewers of all ages. Asli Fans of the show are in for a gala time as we bring them closer to the Bigg Boss house like never before with fun challenges and an opportunity to interact with the contestants. I look forward to having candid conversations with the evictees and I am hoping to make them spill some beans on the biggest secrets of this season."

Apart from the exclusive sneak peek, the Asli fans will also get a chance to ask their questions to the evicted contestants and throw an interesting challenge at the evicted contestant to perform on the show through social media. Bigg Buzz will once again welcome new guests this season and see them get candid about their opinion on the ongoing events. Viewers will also meet Bhopu Dubey a new character who will provide the latest update and first-hand gossip of the house in a fun segment 'Khabar Subah Subah'.

Bigg Buzz - #AsliFans Ka #AsliAdda will start streaming on Voot from October 19, 2020.

