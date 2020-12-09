Bigg Boss, Naagin 4 Among Most Tweeted TV Shows Of 2020

Most Tweeted TV Shows Of 2020: Bigg Boss

Colors' controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 14, hosted by Bharat actor Salman Khan, is the most tweeted television show of 2020.

Naagin 4

The fourth instalment of Ekta Kapoor's superhit supernatural show Naagin, is another television show that was most tweeted in 2020. Naagin 4 featured Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai in the lead roles. Due to low TRPs, the makers decided to pull the plug and just within a week, the new season, Naagin 5 was premiered.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

One of the longest-running television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles was also among the most tweeted TV show of 2020. #Kaira is a popular hashtag referring to the lead characters' name (Kartik and Naira).

Most Tweeted Hashtags Related To Nostalgia: Ramayan & Mahabharat

The most tweeted TV shows that are related to nostalgia were Ramayan and Mahabharat, which were the epic shows that were re-aired on Doordarshan during the lockdown. Ramayan created history by becoming the most viewed program globally beating popular web series Game of Thrones by a record margin.