Bigg Boss, Naagin 4 Among Most Tweeted TV Shows Of 2020
The year 2020 has been a very tumultuous year! Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown, many businesses were affected and the most affected sector was entertainment industry. During these times, what kept the audiences engaged was television as many epic shows were re-aired. According to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report, here are the most tweeted TV shows of 2020 and most tweeted hashtags related to nostalgia.
Most Tweeted TV Shows Of 2020: Bigg Boss
Colors' controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 14, hosted by Bharat actor Salman Khan, is the most tweeted television show of 2020.
Naagin 4
The fourth instalment of Ekta Kapoor's superhit supernatural show Naagin, is another television show that was most tweeted in 2020. Naagin 4 featured Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai in the lead roles. Due to low TRPs, the makers decided to pull the plug and just within a week, the new season, Naagin 5 was premiered.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
One of the longest-running television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles was also among the most tweeted TV show of 2020. #Kaira is a popular hashtag referring to the lead characters' name (Kartik and Naira).
Most Tweeted Hashtags Related To Nostalgia: Ramayan & Mahabharat
The most tweeted TV shows that are related to nostalgia were Ramayan and Mahabharat, which were the epic shows that were re-aired on Doordarshan during the lockdown. Ramayan created history by becoming the most viewed program globally beating popular web series Game of Thrones by a record margin.
