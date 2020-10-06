Boycott Kapil Sharma Show Trends After Kiku Mocks Journalists; Netizens Express Anger Towards Salman
The Kapil Sharma Show has yet again got into controversy after the latest episode, in which Kiku Sharda was seen mocking the journalists. For the uninitiated, the latest episode had Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha as the guests. Kiku Sharda was dressed as a news anchor and hosted a show called 'Raddi News', wherein the comedian was seen mimicking the viral acts of Arnab Goswami shouting at the top of his voice. While a few of them laughed at this joke, many of them hated it and slammed the comedian, show and the producer Salman Khan. They not only started trending #BoycottKapilSharmaShow, but also #BoycottBiggBoss as it is hosted by Salman Khan. Take a look at a few tweets!
Dr Mahimna Vasavda
"I m not only @KapilSharmaK9 fan but also one of biggest ever fan of @kikusharda We r seeing your show from so long. we are addicted as this was pure show. We have never thought one day you will initiate such a political agenda. Sorry. You lost a fan today#BoycottKapilSharmaShow."
@Vee_Itls
"I was Kapil n Kiku fan forever but I lost respect for them. They didn't utter a single word for Sushant justice and height is today they making fun of only person who is standing against all odds to get justice for Sushant. RIP Kapil Sharma show #SushantConspiracyExposed."
@anshulvirat1817
"#BoycottBigBoss14 #BoycottKapilSharmaShow By making joke of Arnab u r simply showing your 2 rupees status. The reason is simple. U earn from that criminal bhai. But let we #SSRians clear u. U and ur bhai can do nothing to stop us Shame on u @KapilSharmaK9."
@Being_Caravaan
"#BoycottKapilSharmaShow is produced by one of the most inhuman person @BeingSalmanKhan . So he try to took revenge from Arnab & Republic indirectly by showing this 3rd class show. These are vultures just trying to mock the real #JusticeForSSR voice by showing their true colors."
(Social media posts are not edited)
