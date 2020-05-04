Broken But Beautiful 3: Not Shehnaaz But Fans Want Sidharth Shukla To Romance Jennifer Winget!

A few days ago, Ekta Kapoor surprised fans by revealing that the upcoming season of Broken But Beautiful will not have the popular jodi- Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. It was said that there is a high demand to cast Sidharth or Asim Riaz as one of the lead characters in the web series. Ekta had also asked fans about whom they want in the third season. Most of them suggested Sidharth Shukla's name.

Although Sidharth and Shehnaaz's jodi looks cute and fans requested Ekta to cast her, many fans wanted the Dil Se Dil Tak actor to romance Jennifer Winget in Broken But Beautiful 3. In fact, they even trended the jodi on Twitter with SidJen hashtag and made beautiful collages of the actors. Take a look at a few tweets!

Raghavv & Vivek @Raghavv_Sharma: We want #SidJen to work Together onscreen..Perfect Jodi 🥰#SidharthShukIa #JenniferWinget. @Viveksi36558763: SidJen looking damn good in red.😠❤🔪 #SidJen #SidharthShukla. Bluntmeethi & Sudesh @Bluntmeethi: Dekha jo tujhe yaar, dil me baji guitar...... 😍😍😍😍😍😍#SidJen forever....#SidharthShukla n #JenniferWinget @ektarkapoor take both of them for your next project.... ♥️♥️♥️ Sudesh Mathur: Waiting to watch them together #SidJen Zoya & Loffer Zoya - Sid Is Love 🖤: #SidJen is trending 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I am so happy rn❤️❤️Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget will create magic together ✨✨ @Loffer: Ekta Maam we're eagerly waiting to see @sidharth_shukla & @jenwinget's On Screen Chemistry. They both are good looking & phenomenal Actors... #SidJen would make a mind blowing pair...So please cast them together #SidharthShukla #JenniferWinget. @Sid_Dee_Love I'm pro #SidJen not coz I want them to have babies. It's coz #SidharthShukla is a brilliant actor & #JenniferWinget is a match.This pic is an edit by my Suku. But you can see love in both their eyes. That's acting! Don't want to comment on SG's expression, coz there was none!

Indeed, Jen and Sid are amazing actors and will make a magical pair! What do you have to say about this? Hit the comment box to share your views.

(Social media posts are not edited)

(Images source: Twitter)

