CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput: Erica Fernandes, Arjun & Others Celebrate First Step Towards Victory

Erica Fernandes

Erica shared a note, which read, "This is a big big moment for those seeking justice for Sushant. I don't know Sushant personally but today with teary eyes I am dancing with joy after hearing the verdict. Finallyyyy!!! After more than 2 months we finally finally have the CBI investigating this! Its time for the truth along with Sushant we need justice also for Disha. This is not it.. This is just the beginning for the actual battle. Stay united! stay strong while we fight this battle together."

Ankita, Kishwer & Isha Koppikar

Ankita Lokhande: Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice.

Kishwer M Rai: Satyamev Jayate Folded hands #CBITakesOver #CBIForSSR.

Isha Koppikar: Justice is finally a step closer 🙏🏼 #CBITakesOver #CBIforSSR.

Arjun, Vikaas & Nikitin

Arjun Bijlani: Millions prayed .. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput . Waiting for the truth to come out...

Vikaas Kalantri: Hope now we can have a logical end and the real truth 🙏🏻 #CBITakesOver.

Nikitin Dheer: Just read that #CBITakesOver SSR's case..that's great news!..we all want the truth to prevail...

Shekhar Suman

"Huge Congratulations to all of you.The Honb'le Supreme Court has given the verdict in favor of a CBI enquiry.Rejoice.#justiceforSushanthSinghRajput."

Karanvir Bohra

"Now whatever the truth is, it will come out. I pray for respectable closure on this case for his family and his friends and fans. #CBITakesOver #SushanthSinghRajput."