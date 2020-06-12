Chahatt Khanna And Akanksha Puri Approached For Bigg Boss 14!

Akanksha On Her Bigg Boss 14 Participation

When Akanksha was asked about her participation, she told TOI, "Do you really think Bigg Boss 14 will happen during such a condition. There's so much happening. Shows are shutting down and all. In fact, we don't even know if the shoots are going to start and if things are going to be fine soon. I have no clue if the show is going to happen this time or if it is coming up with a new season."

The Actress Says…

"Right now, I am very happy playing Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh and I am eagerly waiting for the shoots to resume. I am waiting to go to Aamgaon and start the shooting. Right now, it is way too early to talk about a new show or being a part of Bigg Boss 14. Let's see where life takes. I would definitely like to entertain my audience in every possible way and I will continue doing different and new things."

Chahatt Khanna Approached For Bigg Boss 14

As per Pinkvilla report, Chahatt has been approached for the sixth time in a row, but she has turned down the offer! The actress confirmed that she was approached for the 14th season, but she doesn't think she is made for such shows.

Shubhangi Atre Approached For Bigg Boss 14

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress, Shubhangi Atre also confirmed being approached for the show, but said that she is not available for it as of now as she is committed to Bhabiji. She said that she can't ditch her producers and channel at any cost. She also added that she cannot fight or abuse; and at least for now, she is not prepared for such show, but is not sure about future.