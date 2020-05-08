Chahatt Khanna Deactivates Instagram Account After Lashing Out At Trolls; Hints She’s Depressed!
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Chahatt Khanna is a single mother with two beautiful girls, Zohar and Amaira. Recently, the actress lashed out at online trolls criticising her for being a single mother. She shared a few notes on her Instagram stories and added that karma will eventually get everyone. Before deactivating her Instagram account, in her last post, she also hinted at being depressed.
Chahatt Lashes Out At Trolls
Slamming the trolls, Chahatt wrote, "Witches and b***hes who can never get love, bf or family in life, forget about kids, they will never understand that kids are a blessing and not a liability, or target to put a woman down. Khuda unko hi bachchon se nawajta hai jinki haisiyat aur kismat hoti hai. Main toh phir bhi theek ho jaungi, tumhari beemari ka kya hoga? Aur karma kisi ko nahi chodta hai, na mujhe na aapko!"
Actress Says She’s Not Running Away!
The actress also shared another note, that read, "No, I am not running away, just that I'll be busy with work, for a few days. Yes, my team will keep posting pics, not me. Par story par kuch logon ko muh tod jawaab dena bohot zaroori tha."
Chahatt Hints At Being Depressed!
She further wrote, "Hum zara depression mein kya chale gaya, unko laga ki hum mar gaye? naah! Picture tho abhi story line par hi hai mere dost, my mom always told me darna nahi ladna hai aur muh todh jawab dena hai, lekin unko bhi love and light, woh bi dost hi the kabi kisi zamane mein."
BALH Actress Deletes Her Instagram Account
Post this, Chahatt deleted her Instagram profile completely. We wonder if this is just a break from social media or has she deleted the account forever!
It has to be recalled that recently, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress was in news for her music video with Mika Singh. Initially, when she posted pictures with Mika, fans were not aware of the music video and thought that they are dating. She was even trolled for the same!
(Social media posts are not edited)
