Chahatt Khanna's Husband's Shocking Revelation: Actress Dating Ribbhu; Wants Out of Court Settlement

Chahatt Khanna separated from her second husband Farhan Mirza in 2018. Earlier, the actress had poured her heart out about her troubled marriage and had said that it was not just sexual abuse, but financial and mental abuse, too. She had also revealed that she desperately wanted to divorce him but Farhan was determined not to give her one. Now, Farhan has made a shocking revelation about the actress.

Farhan revealed that Chahatt is dating Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Ribbhu Mehra and wants out of court settlement from him. Farhan was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Chahatt now wants to settle the legal matter and she is ready to take off all the charges levied against me. You know the reason? It's Ribbhu Mehra, whom she is dating. In the court proceedings too, Chahatt and her lawyer had raised the topic of opting for an out-of-court settlement. In spite of being legally married to me, she continues doing this, it's just not right."

As to how he got to know about Ribbhu and Chahat, Farhan said, "I know the girl Amrin through whom they (Chahatt and Ribbhu) met. Plus, recently when Chahatt called me to settle the matter out of court, I asked her if this is because she is dating Ribbhu and she accepted it right there."

While the actress hasn't commented about the same yet, when Ribbhu was asked about the reports of him dating Chahatt, he told the portal that they are 'just good friends'.

Chahatt and Farhan have two daughters - Zohar and Amaira. Before Farhan, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain was married to a businessman named Bharat Narsinghani. Their marriage lasted for seven months.

