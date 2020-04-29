Chandrakanta's Shahbaz Khan Remembers Irrfan Khan; Reveals How He Convinced Him To Do The Show

Shahbaz Is Unable To Believe Irrfan Is No More

Shahbaz told TOI that Irrfan's death news is heartbreaking and he is unable to believe that the actor is no more! He added that it's a sad day for the entire industry.

Actor Recalls Time Spent With Irrfan On Shows’ Sets

The actor recalled the time spent with Irrfan on the sets of the shows-Chandrakanta and The Great Maratha, and revealed that the duo became friends when they did The Great Maratha way back in 1992-93. Shahbaz added that it was an honour to work with him and he is an immensely gifted actor.

Irrfan Was A Dedicated & Effortless Actor

The Chandrakanta actor added, "I still remember after pack-up everyone used to head for drinks or their homes, but Irrfan would never leave the sets till the time he didn't get the next day's script. He would then go to his room and practice in front of the mirror and then we had to really pull him out of the room to spend some time with us. He was such a dedicated, effortless actor. I don't know how he managed to do it. He was brilliant in his craft."

How Shehbaz Convinced Irrfan To Do Chandrakanta?

As we revealed earlier, it was Shahbaz who convinced Irrfan to take up Chandrakanta. Regarding the same, Shahbaz said, "We were once sitting and having a chat and I was coaxing him to do Chandrakanta. I was convincing him and he kept saying that he didn't want to do TV back then, but I kept pushing. I tried to tell him that TV is also a great medium and has good roles. He was not convinced. He had done a few work on TV, but he was hesitant to do Chandrakanta. I told Irrfan that it is a good part and that he should do it. He did and how brilliantly he played the roles."

Irrfan’s Death Is An Irreparable Loss

Shahbaz said that Irrfan was a decent, nice and soft-hearted person. He also added that the Angrezi Medium actor was a man of few words, with no attitude problem. He said that although he didn't get a chance to work with him after 93-94, he always loved his work and feels that no one will be able to fill his place. He further added that Irrfan's death is an irreparable loss.