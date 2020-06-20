    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Are Not Living Together; All's Not Well Between The Couple?

      By
      |

      Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen registered their marriage on June 7, 2019. The duo later (on June 16) had a grand Hindu wedding in Goa. The couple do not shy away from social media PDA, and often shared private/intimate photos, for which they were trolled. Recently, the actress was trolled for showing off her cleavage. Now, yet again the couple is in news! It is being said that all is not well between the duo!

      As per a BT report, the two are not living together anymore. It is being said that Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen flew to Delhi on May 29 after a fight with Charu. Post this, Charu dropped husband Rajeev Sen's surname on social media.

      Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Are Not Living Together; Alls Not Well Between The Couple?

      A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication."

      While Charu didn't respond to the report, Rajeev refused to comment and just said that he is enjoying being in Delhi and is so much at peace.

      This is not the first time that the rumour of their split is reported, earlier too such speculations have surfaced as Charu and Rajeev unfollowed each other on social media. While Rajeev blocked people who asked him about marriage, Charu had shared a cryptic message on social media. It was even speculated if their move was a publicity stunt.

      Also Read: Charu Asopa Trolled For Showing Off Her Cleavage; Gives Befitting Reply To The Troller!

      Also Read: Netizens Ask Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen To Get A Room As They Share Intimate PICS; Actress Reacts

      Read more about: charu asopa rajeev sen
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X