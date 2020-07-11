Charu Asopa On Her Marriage With Rajeev Sen: He Has Moved Out, But I Am Still Staying In The House

It’s been widely reported and speculated for a while that Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, who got married a year ago, are facing problems in their marital life and are not living together. The news gained momentum as the duo kept deleting their wedding pictures whilst sharing cryptic posts on their respective Instagram accounts. Recently, when SpotBoyE tried to quiz Rajeev about the same, he said, "I won't comment on that but currently I'm in a very happy zone is all I can say."

And now, Vickey Lalwani has reported that Charu, who previously refused to comment has finally broken her silence to a journalist and said, “Rajeev has moved out, but I am still staying in the house where we stayed together.”

A friend of Charu was also quoted in the same report as saying, “Charu and Rajeev who tied the knot only last year have had issues with each other since quite some time, but they kissed and made up several times to save their marriage.” Charu’s friend added that the Mere Angane Main fame actress decided to delete the wedding pictures only after Rajeev deleted them. Reportedly she has also spoken to sister-in-law Sushmita Sen about the ongoing situation.

It must be recollected that this is not the first time that the news of Rajeev and Charu’s split is reported, earlier too such speculations have surfaced as Charu and Rajeev unfollowed each other on social media. While Rajeev blocked people who asked him about marriage, Charu has continued to share cryptic messages on social media.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen Delete Wedding Pictures; Refuse To Talk About It!

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Are Not Living Together; All's Not Well Between The Couple?