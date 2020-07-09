Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen Delete Wedding Pictures; Refuse To Talk About It!

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, who got married a year ago, are reportedly facing problems in their marital life. Recently, there were reports that the couple is not living together. Now, the duo has apparently deleted all their wedding pictures from their Instagram accounts.

When Rajeev was asked about the same, he told Spotboye, "I won't comment on that but currently I'm in a very happy zone is all I can say." Even Charu didn't want to comment on it and said, "I am sorry but I don't want to talk about it."

Recently, Charu shared a cryptic post about 'being broken.' She shared a note that read, "Boht hanste ho, toote ho kya (You laugh a lot, are you broken)." She also shared another post that read, "नाराज क्यों होते हो, चले जायेंगे बहुत दूर, जरा टूटे हुए दिल के, टुकड़े तो उठा लेने दो।"

On the other hand, Rajeev too recited a few lines from a poetry about living in the moment. The lines of the poetry are, "Pal me zindagi, zindagi mein ek pal, Jeene do mujhe, dekha hai kisne kal. Hosh mein main nahi, hosh me na ye jahaan, Jee lo is pal ko, Jaane ho kal kaha."

While the duo shared these cryptic posts and video, many fans speculated that all is not well between them.

Earlier, a source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication."

But when Rajeev was asked about the same, he laughed off the report and said that just because he is in Delhi for his work, people are thinking that they had a fight and are no more together. He added, "What a funny world we live in!"

Also Read: Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Are Not Living Together; All's Not Well Between The Couple?

Also Read: Rajeev Sen Laughs Off Reports Of Differences With Wife Charu Asopa!