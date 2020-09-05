Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen Reunite; Clarify Their Separation Was NOT An Attempt To Stay In News

Rajeev Is Back With Charu

Charu revealed to TOI that Rajeev surprised her by returning to home in Mumbai, last evening. She said, "It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months."

The Couple Sort Issues Between Them

The actress revealed that they discussed their issues and have listed dos and don'ts to avoid such situations. She also jokingly said that she made him sign a letter, in which Rajeev has written that he won't leave me again.

On the other hand, Rajeev said that he feels genuine love for Charu, and hence, he is back to his wife. He feels that true love is about overcoming all difficulties and differences.

Rajeev Says They Should Have Never Gone Public

The actor added that differences between a couple should be sorted within themselves and they should have never gone public with their issues. He feels that it was childish of them to do so, especially when they knew that they would be together and loved each other so much.

Was This An Attempt To Stay In News?

When asked if it was an attempt to stay in news for upcoming shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye, Charu clarified, "Log toh kuchh bhi bolte hain. Social media has given them the power to assume and write anything without even knowing the truth."

About the same, Rajeev said, "It's absolutely baseless. We won't do something as stupid as this to be in the public eye or for a reality show. People like to talk and we can't stop them. We are simple people and won't do anything cheap to be in the limelight."