Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Trolled For Celebrating 1st Anniversary 3 Months After Wedding Date

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news ever since they got married. The couple, who had hit a rough patch, was reunited recently. Since then, they have been sharing mushy pictures and videos on their social media handles. The couple, who got married in June 2019, celebrated their first anniversary a couple of days ago. They had shared pictures and videos of their celebration on their social media handles. However, netizens trolled them for celebrating their anniversary, three months after their actual wedding date!

Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen Trolled A few users bought the same to notice and said that the video is a sheer show off and even called the duo 'show off' and 'overacting'. A few other users commented on the couple having too much time to share such videos. Take a look at a few comments! Asmeera, Sassy & Rakhi Asmeera35: Anniversary to kb ki beet gyi... jo ki aplogo ne ladayi k chakkar me uss miss kr diya... ab kaahe ki anniversary... overacting. Sassy_serrao: Over acting ki dukan 😅😂😅😂😅. Ra.khi5356: Kya drama hai bhai. Koi issey bandh karao😂😂😂🤦‍♀‍🤦‍♀‍🤦‍♀‍🤦‍♀‍. Parineeti, Ved & Minni Parineeti23456: Kuch bi karte ho kitne valley ho life mein. Vedjessi: Nonsense. Minninegi840: Jb anniversary thi tb to sadi picture to delete kr di thi dono ne ab ye show off kyun. Preeti & Ajay Preeti_32: Inhe sirf apni chuma chati dikhani h ...duniya ko....dekho hmm kitna pyar karte h...itna krte h ki anniversary pe bhi sath nh the...😂😂😂. Ajay_s211: U both r only overacting all the time.

(Social media posts are not edited)

