Charu Asopa Reacts To Rajeev Sen's Statement: Why Did He Leave Me During These Tough Times?
Fans were shocked after finding out about Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's recent split, after getting married only a few months ago in 2019. Rajeev Sen recently opened up about his equation with wife Charu Asopa and talked about the separation rumours. DNA quoted Sushmita Sen's brother as saying, "I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn't lose her path."
According to reports, Charu has also reacted to Rajeev's statements and said, "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions - something that I have always done. Main hamesha se apne decisions khud leti aayi hoon. Maybe, he was brainwashed into deleting our pictures from his social media handles."
Charu On Rajeev's Statement
Charu further revealed that Rajeev moved out a few days before their first wedding anniversary. Talking about him calling her innocent she added, "If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other's side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary."
Charu Says There Is No Cure For Doubt
Asopa also said that she does not want her personal life to be anyone's gossip session. "It's been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt). What led to this and the issues in our relationship... there is a lot that I can talk about, but I don't want my personal life to become a public spectacle. I don't want it to become a part of anyone's gossip session," said Charu.
Charu And Rajeev Tied The Knot On June 7, 2019
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot on June 7, 2019, in a court marriage after dating for a few months. They later celebrated their union with a traditional ceremony among friends and family in Goa. Reports of their separation emerged after fans noticed the two have deleted pictures of each other from their Instagram profiles.
Rajeev Sen On Rumours Of Rift In Marriage: Charu Asopa Is Innocent Girl; Someone's Brainwashing Her!
Rajeev Sen Laughs Off Reports Of Differences With Wife Charu Asopa!