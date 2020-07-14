Charu Asopa Reacts To Rajeev Sen's Statement: Why Did He Leave Me During These Tough Times?

Charu On Rajeev's Statement

Charu further revealed that Rajeev moved out a few days before their first wedding anniversary. Talking about him calling her innocent she added, "If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other's side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary."

Charu Says There Is No Cure For Doubt

Asopa also said that she does not want her personal life to be anyone's gossip session. "It's been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt). What led to this and the issues in our relationship... there is a lot that I can talk about, but I don't want my personal life to become a public spectacle. I don't want it to become a part of anyone's gossip session," said Charu.

Charu And Rajeev Tied The Knot On June 7, 2019

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot on June 7, 2019, in a court marriage after dating for a few months. They later celebrated their union with a traditional ceremony among friends and family in Goa. Reports of their separation emerged after fans noticed the two have deleted pictures of each other from their Instagram profiles.