Charu Asopa Trolled For Showing Off Her Cleavage; Gives Befitting Reply To The Troller!

Television actress Charu Asopa, who was earlier trolled for sharing intimate pictures with her husband Rajeev Sen on social media, is yet again troller. Recently, the actress shared a picture in which she was seen sporting a deep neck shimmery jacket with black leggings. Indeed, she looked gorgeous, but she was trolled by many users for showing off her cleavage!

A user slammed her by commenting, "Body dikhane ka itne hi saukh h to thora sa kyu pura dikha deti." To this, Charu gave a befitting reply. She replied to the troller and wrote, "If I have a good body, I'll flaunt it. Tumhari hai toh tum bhi dikhao." Her sister, Chintana Asopa replied, "Best reply ever 👏👏."

Charu and Rajeev do not shy away from social media PDA and had shared intimate photos on their social media. Last month, the duo had shared a few intimate pictures in which, Charu had donned a strapless night suit while Rajeev was shirtless. Rajeev was seen planting kisses on wife Charu's neck and cheek. The pictures didn't go well with netizens, who asked them to get a 'room' for themselves. After getting many negative comments, both Charu and Rajeev deleted the comments before turning off the comments over the post.

When asked as to how she reacts to the trolls, Charu had recently told ETimesTV, "There is no point reacting to all these. Ignorance is bliss. We just avoid reacting." Charu, who was on a break after her marriage, had said that she had planned to make a comeback, but then lockdown happened!

Also Read: Charu Asopa On Being Trolled For Sharing Intimate Pics With Hubby: We Fought A Bit & Then All Was OK