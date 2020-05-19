Choti Sarrdaarni Actor Amal Sehrawat's Building Sealed After A Resident Tested Positive For COVID-19

A few days ago, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee quarantined herself as her cook came in contact with a Coronavirus patient. Another ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya quarantined themselves after their cook tested positive for the Coronavirus. As per the latest report, Choti Sarrdaarni actor, Amal Sehrawat's building in Andheri West has been sealed, after a person tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actor told IANS that it came as a shock to them but soon, due to the efficient residents' association, they were informed that the person had mild symptoms, which gave them a lot of relief.

Amal was quoted by IANS as saying, "No resident is allowed to go outside the building, there is a dedicated and limited time alloted to people to collect deliveries from the building reception, visitors are not allowed in the building except healthcare professionals."

He feels that there is nothing to be scared of and they just need to be extra precautious. The actor further said that a dedicated lift has been assigned for the patient and his family and sanitisation is being done after fixed intervals.

Amal also wished speedy recovery to the residents and all patients; and requested people not to step out until necessary. He also urged people, who go out, to take proper precautions like maintaining social distancing.

(With IANS Inputs)

