Choti Sarrdaarni Actor Krishna Soni Tests Positive For COVID-19; Makers Halt The Shooting

The number of Coronavirus cases has been increasing at a fast pace. Not just common man, even many celebrities from various sectors are not spared by the virus. Entertainment industry, especially Television sector is mostly affected, as many shows' teams have resumed shooting. Recently, three actors and a few crew members from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tested positive for Coronavirus and shooting was stalled. As per the latest report, Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Krishna Soni plays the role of Robbie in the show. Apparently, the shooting of the show has been halted as per the procedure.

A source was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "Krishna has tested positive and the shoot has come to a halt on the set. The set will be sanitized and shoot will resume after three days as per the process."

For the uninitiated, recently, Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar tested positive for the virus. earlier, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar, and four crew members had tested positive for COVID-19. The producer Rajan Shahi had released a statement about the same and assured that they are in touch with the cast and crew members and are taking necessary steps to keep the virus at bay.

Also, a staff member of SAB TV's comedy show Bhakharwadi passed away on July 21, 2020. JD Majethia had confirmed the news and revealed that a few other crew members who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in quarantine and undergoing treatment.

