Choti Sarrdaarni's Anita Raj Invites Friends Over For Drinks Amid Lockdown; Security Informs Cops!

Anita Raj, who is known for her shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Choti Sarrdaarni, got into trouble as she and her husband were accused fo violating the Coronavirus lockdown rules! As per Pune Mirror report, the actress and her husband got into a heated argument with security guard of their Pali Hill residence. Reason?

The veteran actress and husband had apparently invited a few friends over for a round of drinks. But their plan went kaput as the security guard informed the cops. This didn't go well with the Choti Sarrdaarni actress and her husband, who lashed out at the gatekeeper.

But Anita has a different story to say! She told the leading daily, "The fact that my husband is a doctor. One of his friends had a medical emergency, so he came with his wife, who provided assistance. My husband couldn't refuse on humanitarian grounds. The cops came on a false complaint. After checking the situation, they apologised."

Another report in Mid-day suggested that the neighbours complained the police about the party. A source told the daily, "Ever since the lockdown was announced, the society has barred entry for outsiders. So, the neighbours were surprised at the steady stream of visitors at her flat and expressed concern about the threat it posed to their health. On Monday, when it was noticed that they were entertaining guests, the local cops were informed."

Apparently, after the police left the premises, the situation took an ugly turn as the actress and her husband got into argument with the security as they wanted to know if he informed the neighbours about the visitors.

The actress asserted that she won't behave irrationally by hosting a party in this situation and won't compromise the safety of others.

