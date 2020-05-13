Choti Sarrdaarni's Mansi Sharma Blessed With A Baby Boy; Husband Yuvraaj Shares Glimpse Of Baby Hans

Mansi Sharma, who plays the role of Harleen in Choti Sarrdaarni, is blessed with a baby boy on May 12, 2020. Her husband Yuvraaj Hans, who is thrilled with the arrival of the little one, took to social media to announce the good news.

Yuvraaj Hans, who is the son of popular singer Hans Raj Hans, posted on his Insta stories, "It's a baby boy." He also shared the glimpse of their baby on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Dont Worry Mamma And Papa Will Always Hold Your Hand And Guide You Forever.....Welcome #babyhans 🧿🧿."

Fans and celebrities took to social media to congratulate the couple. Actress Nicely Kaur Dhillon shared an adorable picture of the couple and congratulated them. She wrote, "Congratulations to the Maa-Paa of the newly born baby boy," and Yuvraaj thanked her.

Anita Raj too congratulated the new parents. She shared a picture of the couple and captioned it, "Congratulations beautiful parents on the arrival of the little angel, your bundle of joy."

The lead pair of Choti Sarrdaarni, Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrat Kaur also wished the couple. Avinesh was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I am so happy for Mansi and Yuvraj paaji. It's a wonderful feeling to be a parent. I wish them all the happiness and love, and hope this lockdown curbs down so that we visit them as soon as possible and get to see the baby."

Nimrat said, "It gives me immense joy to have witnessed Mansi's journey to motherhood. I think it's true when people say that childbirth really changes you as a person. I'm extremely happy for both Mansi and Yuvraj. I wish them and the little boy all the love and happiness."

We congratulate the couple for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

(Social media posts are not edited)

