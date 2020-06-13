Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Ahluwalia On Resuming Shoot: My Parents Are Worried And Sceptical!

Soon, the television actors will resume shoot. Many actors have reacted to the same. Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon sharednapprehension on resuming the shoot. Now, Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Ahluwalia has reacted to the same. Nimrit is happy that she got time to spend with her parents in Gurgaon during this lockdown, but she is now gearing up to return to Mumbai for the shoot of her show.

The Choti Sarrdaarni actress revealed to TOI that they are hoping to resume the shoot sometime soon and many actors have got calls from production houses regarding this. She also added that her parents are worried and sceptical about how things will be at work.

Nimrit was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "They are worried and sceptical about how things will be at work. I understand their feelings. Having said that, this is how things are going to be for the next six months or maybe more. Until we get a vaccine, it will be like this. We have to live with it, of course taking all the necessary precautions."

She also agrees that it will never be the same again. The actress said, "However, we have to do our best. I was just thinking the other day that after I resume work, I will avoid meeting my family and friends for a while because what if I am asymptomatic and end up passing the virus to someone."

