Choti Sarrdaarni: Simran Sachdeva Is NOT Quitting The Show; Says Everything Is Sorted!

Simran Sachdeva Is NOT Quitting Choti Sarrdaarni

As per the latest report, Simran is not quitting the show. She confirmed the report and told Spotboye that she had a discussion with the producers. She added that everything is sorted now and she will continue to play Harleen.

‘Everything Is Sorted Now’

Simran was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I had a discussion with the producers and everything is sorted now. So, I am not quitting the show anymore and hence there will not be any replacement. And I will only continue to play Harleen on the show."

A Producer Confirms The Same

One of the producers of Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment confirmed that everything is fine now. He said that earlier there was some miscommunication.

‘Some Miscommunication Had Happened’

The producer of the show said, "Yes Simran is very much part of the show. Some miscommunication had happened but all is fine now."

Well, we are sure that Simran's fans will be happy that she has been retained on the show!