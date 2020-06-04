    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Choti Sarrdaarni: Simran Sachdeva Is NOT Quitting The Show; Says Everything Is Sorted!

      By
      |

      Recently, there were reports that Simran Sachdeva, who plays the role of Harleen in Choti Sarrdaarni, has been replaced by Drishtti Grewal. The reasons for her replacement, revealed by Simran, were quite shocking! Simran had said that the producers forced her to take a pay cut. She also said that one of the producers even misbehaved with her and was extremely disrespectful and rude! But the producers and the actress have sorted things out!

      Simran Sachdeva Is NOT Quitting Choti Sarrdaarni

      Simran Sachdeva Is NOT Quitting Choti Sarrdaarni

      As per the latest report, Simran is not quitting the show. She confirmed the report and told Spotboye that she had a discussion with the producers. She added that everything is sorted now and she will continue to play Harleen.

      ‘Everything Is Sorted Now’

      ‘Everything Is Sorted Now’

      Simran was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I had a discussion with the producers and everything is sorted now. So, I am not quitting the show anymore and hence there will not be any replacement. And I will only continue to play Harleen on the show."

      A Producer Confirms The Same

      A Producer Confirms The Same

      One of the producers of Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment confirmed that everything is fine now. He said that earlier there was some miscommunication.

      ‘Some Miscommunication Had Happened’

      ‘Some Miscommunication Had Happened’

      The producer of the show said, "Yes Simran is very much part of the show. Some miscommunication had happened but all is fine now."

      Well, we are sure that Simran's fans will be happy that she has been retained on the show!

      Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni: Simran Sachdeva Says Producers Forced Her To Take Pay Cut, One Of Them Misbehaved

      Read more about: choti sarrdaarni colors tv
      Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X